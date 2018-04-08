Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leaves game with injury
Tarasenko left Saturday's game against the Avalanche with an injury in the first period and did not return for the second period, Jim Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Well this could be bad news for the Blues if they end up making the playoffs. The Russian winger has 33 goals and is arguably the top sniper St. Louis has. If the Blues get eliminated from playoff contention this becomes an offseason issue. However, if St. Louis clinches a spot not having Tarasenko would be a problem.
