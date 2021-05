Tarasenko scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado in Game 4.

Tarasenko buried a breakaway chance to open the scoring 4:25 into the second period, then he brought the Blues to within 3-2 midway through the final frame with a wrist shot from the left circle on a St. Louis power play. The goals were Tarasenko's only points of the series, and the 29-year-old had just seven shots with a minus-8 rating in the four games.