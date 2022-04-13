Tarasenko scored two goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Bruins.

With the score tied 2-2 late in the second period, Tarasenko took a pass from Robert Thomas in the slot, spun around to his forehand and wired the puck into the top corner, before adding an insurance tally in the third. Tarasenko is now two tallies shy of his first 30-goal campaign since 2018-19, and three points short of reaching 70 for the first time since 2016-17.