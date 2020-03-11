Play

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Likely out through weekend

Tarasenko (shoulder) is expected to remains sidelined through at least the weekend, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Barring a quick turnaround, Tarasenko has at least three more absences heading his way. There is no indication of when exactly the star winger is targeting a return to action, but his progression to full contact in practice last week suggests it shouldn't be too far away.

More News
Our Latest Stories