Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Likely out through weekend
Tarasenko (shoulder) is expected to remains sidelined through at least the weekend, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Barring a quick turnaround, Tarasenko has at least three more absences heading his way. There is no indication of when exactly the star winger is targeting a return to action, but his progression to full contact in practice last week suggests it shouldn't be too far away.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will travel with team, won't play•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Positive injury news•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Timeline to return remains hazy•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Starts skating again•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Faces five-month absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.