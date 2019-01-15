Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Looking like old self
Tarasenko lit the lamp and dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.
Tarasenko waltzed into the offensive zone and sent a no-look pass to Vince Dunn, who ripped a shot that was deflected into the Caps' net. He then added insurance in the third period, reeling in a pass from Ryan O'Reilly, picking his corner and going bar-down on Pheonix Copley. Tarasenko now has four goals and three assists over the last six games and will look to continue the momentum Tuesday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sends home two goals•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Notches first goal of new year•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Out against Washington•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Game-time call•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Power move leads to goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...