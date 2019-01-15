Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Looking like old self

Tarasenko lit the lamp and dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.

Tarasenko waltzed into the offensive zone and sent a no-look pass to Vince Dunn, who ripped a shot that was deflected into the Caps' net. He then added insurance in the third period, reeling in a pass from Ryan O'Reilly, picking his corner and going bar-down on Pheonix Copley. Tarasenko now has four goals and three assists over the last six games and will look to continue the momentum Tuesday versus the Islanders.

