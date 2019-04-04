Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Makes impact in shootout loss

Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

He did miss a chance to extend the shootout in the final round, but otherwise it was another strong performance from Tarasenko. The 27-year-old has delivered at least 30 goals and 60 points in five straight seasons, and with Wednesday's helper he's reached 20 power-play points for the third time in the last four campaigns.