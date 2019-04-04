Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Makes impact in shootout loss
Tarasenko scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
He did miss a chance to extend the shootout in the final round, but otherwise it was another strong performance from Tarasenko. The 27-year-old has delivered at least 30 goals and 60 points in five straight seasons, and with Wednesday's helper he's reached 20 power-play points for the third time in the last four campaigns.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tickles twine•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Reaches 60-point plateau•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Registers five shots•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Playing against Oilers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: To be reevaluated in 10 days•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Out of commission Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...