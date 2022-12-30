Tarasenko (illness) was not at practice on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tarasenko did not play Thursday against Chicago with the illness. He has 10 goals and 19 assists in 33 games this season, after scoring 34 goals and adding 48 assists in 2021-22, in 75 games. Consider him day-to-day at this time.