Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Missing his spark
Tarasenko went minus-9 with zero points in the last seven games.
The Blues are in shambles and it's easy to single out their star sniper. This kind of slump is unprecedented, as Tarasenko didn't go pointless in more than three consecutive games during the entire 2017-18 season. Tarasenko is on pace for just 23 goals despite firing 3.74 shots on net per game. The 27-year-old's struggles have been part of the Blues free fall to the bottom of the league, and GM Doug Armstrong has been hearing trade offers on the team's top players, including Tarasenko, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.
