Tarasenko (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Head coach Craig Berube said "it's a possibility" the winger could be available by the time the Blues open their postseason schedule Monday.

Tarasenko will end up missing six straight games and eight of the last nine to end the regular season. The Russian winger is far from a guarantee to be ready for the start of the playoffs -- the Blues will want him back as soon as possible, regardless of if they draw the Golden Knights or the Avalanche in the first round.