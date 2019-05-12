Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Mixed results in Game 1
Tarasenko posted an assist and four hits but also went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Tarasenko has only produced five goals and a helper in 14 appearances during the playoffs, which is far lower than expected of the star winger. In what should be a high-scoring series against the Sharks, Tarasenko will need to break out of his funk if the Blues are to have a chance at playing for the Stanley Cup.
