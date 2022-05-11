Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.
Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Records two points in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: On 10-game point streak•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Point streak at nine games•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Records two assists in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three more points extend streak•