Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets a pair in second period
Tarasenko's two goals were critical in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.
The rumored health issues haven't bothered Tarasenko, who's averaging better than a point per game through the Blues' first three contests. The star winger picked up right where he left off last year and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.
