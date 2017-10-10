Play

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets a pair in second period

Tarasenko's two goals were critical in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

The rumored health issues haven't bothered Tarasenko, who's averaging better than a point per game through the Blues' first three contests. The star winger picked up right where he left off last year and should be a fixture in fantasy lineups.

