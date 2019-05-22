Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets power-play goal
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
The first-period tally would ultimately stand as the series-clinching goal, as the Sharks only beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington once. Tarasenko registered a point in every game of the Western Conference finals, compiling three goals and five helpers in the six-game series after managing just five goals in the first two rounds combined. Tarasenko will need to continue to be the center of the Blues' offense as they meet the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals.
