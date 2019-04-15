Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets power-play goal
Tarasenko scored a power-play marker on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Tarasenko didn't make it on the scoresheet as the Blues won the first two games of the series, but he broke the mini-slump in Sunday's loss. He has fired 12 shots on goal and added four hits in the series so far. Tarasenko has scored no less than 33 goals in the last five campaigns, so there's an expectation for him to make a stronger showing in the playoffs.
