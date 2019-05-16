Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets sixth playoff goal

Tarasenko scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Tarasenko has a goal and two helpers in three games versus the Sharks, while also tallying 10 shots and 10 hits. He was limited to three goals in seven games in the second round against the Stars. Overall, Tarasenko has produced eight points in 16 contests in the postseason.