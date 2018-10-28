Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets twice against Chicago

Tarasenko scored twice while taking six shots during Saturday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

Tarasenko scored two of his team's seven goals on the night while leading St. Louis with six shots on goal. Tarasenko's goals put him at five for the year, as he is just under a point-per-game total through his first ten games of the season. Look for Tarasenko's fortunes to improve as his shot total is among the top five in the league. It's only a matter of time before more goals start finding the back of the net.