Tarasenko (lower body) won't play Friday versus Vegas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Tarasenko is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Another update on the 29-year-old winger's status should be released prior to Saturday's rematch with the Golden Knights.
