Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: No go Tuesday
Tarasenko (illness) won't play Tuesday against Dallas.
Tarasenko missed Monday's practice due to an illness and evidently is still under the weather. He'll set his sights on rejoining the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit or Friday's exhibition match against the Capitals.
