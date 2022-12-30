Tarasenko (illness) did not take the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There was no indication earlier in the day that Tarasenko would be unavailable. Nathan Walker is expected to take Tarasenko's place in the lineup, while Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad will likely be asked to pick up more ice time.