Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
