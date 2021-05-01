Tarasenko (lower body) remains out Saturday against Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Tarasenko was a surprise scratch Thursday against the Wild, and evidently his injury will keep him out at least another game. With only 14 points in 23 games, fantasy managers shouldn't miss the former 40-goal-scorer's services too much.
