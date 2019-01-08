Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Notches first goal of new year
Tarasenko scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's win over the Flyers.
Tarasenko now has 12 goals this season, but his scoring has come in waves, as he has suffered a 10-game goalless streak, a seven-game and two five-game droughts this season. It's no secret that his 8.3 shooting percentage this campaign is the worst mark of his career, but the Blues continue to give him opportunities to right the ship as he fires at a rate of 3.7 shots per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...