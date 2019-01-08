Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Notches first goal of new year

Tarasenko scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's win over the Flyers.

Tarasenko now has 12 goals this season, but his scoring has come in waves, as he has suffered a 10-game goalless streak, a seven-game and two five-game droughts this season. It's no secret that his 8.3 shooting percentage this campaign is the worst mark of his career, but the Blues continue to give him opportunities to right the ship as he fires at a rate of 3.7 shots per game.