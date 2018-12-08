Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Off top line and slumping

Tarasenko has zero points and a minus-4 rating in the last three games.

Tarasenko has been dropped from the top line, which means he no longer works with Ryan O'Reilly. The Russian sniper wasn't demoted due to his poor play -- he had a goal in three straight games before bumping down -- but the Blues' forwards are littered with injuries and shifting him down helps balance the lines. He'll look to turn it around Sunday against the Canucks, who have allowed the sixth-most goals at 3.42 per game.