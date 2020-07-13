Tarasenko has officially been activated from injured reserve the Blues announced Monday.
Tarasenko has been back on the ice in recent weeks and skated without restriction. He had not played since injuring his shoulder back on October 24. Tarasenko was close to returning before the pandemic halted play, so he should be close to 100 percent at this point.
