Tarasenko scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Tarasenko scored the game-tying goal at 8:37 of the second period. He also helped out on Justin Faulk's goal later in the frame, which stood as the game-winner. Tarasenko has nine tallies and 12 helpers during a 10-game point streak. The 30-year-old winger has had arguably the best bounce-back season in the league with 34 tallies, 82 points, 227 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-10 rating through 73 contests overall.