Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: On pace to reach 70 points again

Tarasenko dished out a pair of helpers -- including one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Tarasenko's bittersweet stat line also included five shots and a minus-2 rating. His pair of second-period assists helped St. Louis race out to a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes, but four unanswered goals by the hosts left Taranseko with a minus-5 rating over the past two games. Still, the Russian sniper remains a premier fantasy asset and is on pace for a fourth consecutive 70-point season.