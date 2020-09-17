According to general manager Doug Armstrong, Tarasenko's shoulder surgery went well and he's already on the road to recovery.

Tarasenko's most recent procedure was the third he's undergone on the same shoulder in the past three years, so it's safe to assume the Blues will be especially cautious with his recovery this time around. The 28-year-old winger won't be reevaluated until late-January, so he'll almost certainly miss the start of the 2020-21 campaign, which will have to factor into how fantasy players value him heading into next year's drafts. Still, he's just one season removed from a 33-goal, 68-point showing, so he could be worth the risk for virtual managers willing to plop him into their IR slots for the first chunk of the campaign.