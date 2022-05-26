Tarasenko scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Tarasenko sparked the Blues' comeback in the second period, then set up Robert Thomas for the game-tying goal late in the third. This was Tarasenko's first multi-point game since his Game 5 hat trick against the Wild. He'd been limited to a single assist in the first four games in the second round. Overall, the winger is at six tallies, three helpers, 30 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating in 11 playoff outings.