Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Out against Washington
Tarasenko (illness) won't play Thursday against the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
With Tarasenko under the weather, the Blues will roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Washington. The 27-year-old sniper will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Islanders.
