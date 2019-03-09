Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Out of commission Saturday

Tarasenko will miss Saturday's game against San Jose due to an upper-body injury, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This qualifies as a surprising late scratch for Tarasenko, as he looked rather spry on the way to a two-point, plus-2 effort to the detriment of the Kings on Thursday. Robby Fabbri watched the previous three contests from the press box, but he may reemerge as an indirect replacement for Tarasenko against the Sharks.