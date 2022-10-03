Tarasenko is under the weather and didn't practice Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While Tarasenko's illness is unlikely to impact his availability long term, he should probably be considered questionable heading into Tuesday's preseason tilt with Minnesota. After playing in just 34 games between 2019-21, Tarasenko appeared to have put his injury woes behind him last year, logging 75 contests in which he notched 34 goals, his highest goal total since 2016-17.