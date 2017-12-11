Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Overtime hero Sunday

Tarasenko turned on the jets to net a great overtime winner Sunday against Buffalo.

Tarasenko also had an assist on the night as he extended his point streak to three games. The 25-year-old has notched 13 goals and 31 points in 30 contests this season, making him a must-own fantasy stud. The top-line winger has also aided fantasy goers with a plus-17 rating and a whopping 125 shots on goal, so there really isn't much more we can ask for. The Russian sniper needs to be in your lineup whenever he's in action.