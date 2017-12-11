Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Overtime hero Sunday
Tarasenko turned on the jets to net a great overtime winner Sunday against Buffalo.
Tarasenko also had an assist on the night as he extended his point streak to three games. The 25-year-old has notched 13 goals and 31 points in 30 contests this season, making him a must-own fantasy stud. The top-line winger has also aided fantasy goers with a plus-17 rating and a whopping 125 shots on goal, so there really isn't much more we can ask for. The Russian sniper needs to be in your lineup whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Gordie Howe hat tricks Oilers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three points Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...