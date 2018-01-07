Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pace has slowed since teammate's injury
Tarasenko picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
Tarasenko is an offensive stud with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 44 games this season. But his pace has slowed somewhat since linemate Jaden Schwartz hit the IR with a bad ankle injury. Tarasenko has just 10 points, including four goals, in 14 games since Schwartz went down after delivering 31 (13 goals) in his first 30. Tarasenko may be slowly finding his stride -- he does have five points in his last five games. But Schwartz won't be re-evaluated until late January, so let's hope this quiet spell isn't tied to that absence.
