Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pair of helpers in loss

Tarasenko collected two assists, one coming on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Russian-born sniper continues to be shut out of the goal column through five games but has collected four assists for his efforts. Tarasenko will surely find the back of the net before long but until then, he seems perfectly content to set up teammates for goals as opposing teams look to shut him down on a nightly basis.