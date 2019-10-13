Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pair of helpers in loss
Tarasenko collected two assists, one coming on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.
The Russian-born sniper continues to be shut out of the goal column through five games but has collected four assists for his efforts. Tarasenko will surely find the back of the net before long but until then, he seems perfectly content to set up teammates for goals as opposing teams look to shut him down on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.