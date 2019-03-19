Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Playing against Oilers
Tarasenko (upper body) will be back in action versus Edmonton on Tuesday.
Tarasenko -- who missed the last five games due to his upper-body issue -- racked up four points in his previous two games prior to getting hurt. The world-class winger needs just two more points to record a fifth straight 60-point campaign. The Russian will slot back into the top line and should retake his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, where he notched 19 of his 58 points this season while averaging 3:01 of ice time.
