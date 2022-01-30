Tarasenko scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Jets.

He absolutely wired the puck short side from the left circle and beat Eric Comrie at 6:08 of the first period. It snapped a six-game goal drought. Tarasenko has 40 points, including 15 goals, in 40 games. He is playing the best hockey of his career alongside Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas. Tarasenko hasn't withdrawn his trade request, but seems to be happy with the team winning.