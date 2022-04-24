Tarasenko notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Tarasenko took control of the puck after a scramble on a faceoff. He sent it to Justin Faulk, who buried the game-winning goal 30 seconds into overtime. With the helper, Tarasenko has eight goals and 11 assists during his nine-game point streak. The star winger has achieved his first 80-point campaign with 33 goals, 47 apples, 223 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-9 rating through 72 contests.