Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Point streak at seven games
Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The Russian winger picked up right where he left off nearly a week ago, potting his tally in the second period to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at the time. He'll need to be at the top of his game, but riding a seven-game point streak (four goals, five helpers) at this time of year makes Tarasenko one of the best fantasy options in the Cup finals.
