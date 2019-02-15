Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Point streak hits 10

Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Rookie goalie Jordan Binnington is rightfully getting most of the credit for St. Louis' recent turnaround, but Tarasenko's played a major role in the team's improvement as well. The Russian winger stretched his point streak to double digits with this effort, compiling nine goals and 17 points during this streak. He also has eight points (five goals) in just the past three games.