Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Points in eight straight
Tarasenko scored his 10th goal of the playoffs Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win against Boston in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Wednesday's win saw Tarasenko, in addition to scoring, dish out three hits. The Russian's goal came on a rebound, off a shot from Jaden Schwartz and was Tarasenko's 10th point in his last eight games. In total, Taranseko has scored 10 goals and tallied 15 assists in 21 playoff games, making him as consistent a performer as you'll find in the league today.
