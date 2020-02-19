Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Positive injury news

General manager Doug Armstrong believes Tarasenko (shoulder) will return before the end of the regular season, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Armstrong even hinted that Tarasenko could beat the initial five-month timeline and return in early- or mid-March, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com, although the former is certainly aggressive because this was Tarasenko's second shoulder surgery in three years. Another sign pointing toward Tarasenko's return before playoffs is that Armstrong is only looking for "hockey trades" leading up to the Feb. 24 deadline, meaning he expects the sniper's $7.5 million cap hit to be on the books by the end of the season. Barring a setback, Tarasenko could be available for fantasy playoffs, and he may be worth a stash for managers in the hunt.