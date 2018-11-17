Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Posts two assists

Tarasenko continued his scoring drought Friday, but he did record two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights.

The 26-year-old hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 1, but during that stretch, he has six assists with a plus-5 rating in six games. He's still getting shots on goal too, so it's probably only a matter of time until Tarasenko breaks through with a goal. He has six scores and 16 points in 17 games this season.