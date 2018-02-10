Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Posts two goals

Tarasenko scored twice in a 5-2 victory over the Jets on Friday.

The pair of goals broke a six-game scoreless streak for the Russian. Tarasenko already has his fifth straight 20-goal campaign, but owners have come to expect much more than that from the 26-year-old. To expect 40 goals this season is now a bit of a stretch, but if this is the beginning of one of Tarasenko's signature hot streaks, 30-35 goals is still certainly within reach.