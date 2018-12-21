Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Power move leads to goal
Tarasenko crashed the net for his 11th goal of the season Thursday, but the Blues were dealt a 5-1 loss to host Vancouver.
The venerable scoring winger snapped a seven-game point drought with a tally in Tuesday's game against the Oilers, and now Tarasenko's scored in back-to-back contests to the delight of his fantasy owners. While there's no doubt that a first-round pick (2010) with a career points-per-game average of 0.819 is universally owned across the fantasy hockey grid, Tarasenko only has four multi-point outings this year -- that's disappointing when you consider there are several others in his class that have topped that in a month-long stretch.
