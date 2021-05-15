Tarasenko (lower body) participated in Saturday's practice, but his status for Monday's series opener against the Avalanche remains uncertain, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tarasenko missed the final six games of the regular season with this injury, and he totaled a pedestrian four goals and 10 assists in 24 games before then as he made his return to the ice following shoulder surgery. Despite his lack of productivity this season, the Russian winger's still capable of providing a major offensive boost if he plays, and Tarasenko's presence will become even more vital if the Blues end up being without leading scorer David Perron (COVID-19 protocols).