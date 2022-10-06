Tarasenko (illness) practiced, but won't participate in Thursday's preseason game against Columbus, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.
It was previously reported that Tarasenko was expected to play Thursday, but apparently that was a miscommunication. Tarasenko hasn't suffered any kind of setback and might still get into Saturday's preseason finale.
