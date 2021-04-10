Tarasenko recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Tarasenko set up Jaden Schwartz's tally at 6:59 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner Friday. The 29-year-old Tarasenko has amassed three goals, seven helpers, 50 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 16 games this season. He's shooting only 6.0 percent so far, well below his career rate of 12,7 percent.