Tarasenko registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Tarasenko set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. Over the last seven games, Tarasenko has been doing his part with three goals and four helpers, but the Blues' offense remains frustratingly inconsistent. The star winger is up to 20 points, 64 shots, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating through 25 appearances this season.