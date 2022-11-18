Tarasenko registered two assists in a 5-4 shootout win against the Capitals on Thursday.
Tarasenko enjoyed his fourth multi-point game of the campaign. He's contributed four goals and 13 points in 16 games this season. He was averaging 17:55 of ice time entering Thursday and he's expected to get those kind of minutes throughout the season. That should help him maintain or even improve upon his current scoring pace.
