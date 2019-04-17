Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Puts up power-play goal
Tarasenko lit the lamp on the power play of Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets.
Tarasenko continues to shoot at a high volume with 18 shots through four playoff games. It's paying off, too, as he now has power-play goals in back-to-back games, although both contests ended in defeat. Tarasenko now has 24 goals in 48 career playoff games, which is the highest mark for all Western Conference players since 2014, according to Sportsnet.
